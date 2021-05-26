Doctor Strange screenwriter reveals why Scott Derrickson dropped out of sequel – Tomatazos

One of the big problems in Hollywood is that directors and studios cannot always be on the same page. The problem with that is that in the end, the latter are the ones who have economic control. It is not uncommon for a studio to want to impose its vision on that of the director. The whole thing with the Snyder Cut has to do with it. Warner did not trust his director and it became easier for him to try to impose his vision and then find someone who was willing to follow it.

Marvel is not far behind. One of the greatest strengths of this study has been one of the greatest weaknesses that it has brought to superhero cinema: Kevin Feige; actually the control he has over the works that make up the MCU. Consider Edgar Wright. He was going to direct Ant-Man: Ant Man – 81%, but left the project due to creative differences. His words perfectly synthesize the problem that plagues the industry in this genre: “I wanted to make a Marvel movie, but I don’t think they wanted to make an Edward Wright movie.” Simplifying the matter a lot, we could say that the studio and Feige did not have confidence in the director’s vision because they had their own that was not compatible.

That was the reason Scott Derrickson left Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after directing Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%. That became known at the beginning of last year. At the time, as with Wright, it was only said that it had been because of creative differences. It is the usual explanation in those cases. Now we know more thanks to the writer of that first part, C. Robert Cargill. As reported by Comic Book Movie, it seems that it all comes down to Scott wanting to make one type of film and Marvel another type of film, but what ended up killing his participation altogether was the fact that the director wanted to collaborate on a different film. with Cargill: The Black Phone, which is based on the homonymous story by Joe Hill. That convinced him to retire:

It all came down to Scott and Scott was like, ‘Well, I can do this movie where everything I want to do with it is at risk or I can do The Black Phone,’ and he goes on, ‘You know, I want to make a movie with Cargill. I better go do The Black Phone. ‘ It’s just like he said publicly, it was a tough decision to leave Strange behind; but everything was easier because there was a movie that he was excited to do. The experience was great and we are very proud of what we did.

As indicated by that same site, the issue could be because the director wanted to add more horror elements to his film and Marvel did not want there to be terrifying elements in his PG-13 rated film. As they themselves mention that is pure speculation, but it could be.

What is clear to us from this statement is that the director wanted to make a Scott Derrickson movie and the studio did not. For better or for worse, Sam Raimi is now in charge. It is possible that the visions of both have been alienated or simply that the veteran director has much more experience dealing with these types of problems.

On the other hand, we recently learned from Kevin Feige, that Doctor Strange was going to make an appearance on WandaVision – 95%, but that had to be removed so that it was not seen how a white man solved the problem that Wanda could deal with on her own:

Some people have to say, ‘Oh, it would have been so cool to see Doctor Strange, but that would have made Wanda down. We didn’t want the end of the show to be commodified as the path that leads to the next movie. Here’s the white man who says, ‘Let me show you how power works.’

