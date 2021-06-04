Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Official Art Reveals What 4 MCU Superhero Costumes Will Look Like

After the premieres of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, fans had to settle, for some time, with the franchise series for Disney Plus, such as WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%; however, this year the film releases will resume with Black Widow, in July, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, in September, Eternals, in November, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, in December.

In this way, MCU fans could not be happier, as they will have a lot of content about their favorite characters in the coming months. Despite this, the company has shown that it can surprise – and please – even more and, recently, thanks to the official art image, circulating on Twitter, the appearance of the costumes of four superheroes that will appear in the sequel was revealed. from Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Twitter user Adam khan shared an image of the official art for the new film and clarified that it is a gift from the production to the cast and crew members who participated. In the revealed material, the cartoon characters of Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Wong and América Chávez appear with the costumes that will surely appear in this new adventure (via ScreenRant).

Happy Friday! Here’s a piece of official #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness art, given as a gift to the cast and crew …

When asked if it was something real, Khan responded with more evidence showing that the image did come from members of the film’s production.

From what can be seen in this new image, Stephen Strange’s new suit looks more like the one from the comics, while Scarlet Witch’s is already the one he premiered in the Disney Plus series, WandaVision. Likewise, the art seems to confirm that they will travel through the multiverse using the powers of América Chávez, who also appears in this material.

Considering his ability to channel the multiverse, Chávez is likely to be crucial to the plot of this film, as there has even been speculation that the film’s main villain, Shuma-Gorath, will go after Chávez because of these same powers.

Another detail that is revealed with this art is the star-shaped portals, which poke fun at the film’s multiverse-centric narrative, although, overall, the plot remains a mystery. It is also unclear if this art is an accurate description of what their costumes will look like in the movie. And while many may not notice a big difference from the costumes the characters have already used, the reality is that the most passionate fans will be more than delighted with these new details.

