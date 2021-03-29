Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Concept Art for Scarlet Witch’s New Costume Revealed – Tomatazos

Although large film companies have always sought to keep the appearance of their characters or other important elements of their films secret, some image is always leaked that reveals something new. Just that happened recently with Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, because long before it was officially announced that Mechagodzilla would appear on the screen, a toy company showed the character when it began to promote the figures of the film.

These incidents have also happened with the gifts that the production people receive when a filming is finished, as happened with The Matrix 4 when they shared a photograph of the gifts where the official title was engraved; or the recent leaked images of the end of the filming of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which highlights a classic cartoon of the superhero, the typography of the Spider-Man movies – 89% and Andrew Garfield’s wardrobe in The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% on a shirt.

To tell the truth, Marvel has not been very careful with spoilers leading up to its releases, although they pretend otherwise. One of its obvious cases is the constant revelations by Tom Holland as well as the endless theories that they unleashed for WandaVision – 95% when they started talking about the actors who met with the producers. While it has been a great strategy to keep audiences attentive, it has also been counterproductive to generate such high expectations.

This time, her latest reveal is related to Wanda Maximoff’s new wardrobe for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. According to what has been shared in networks (via ComicBook) a new toy company showed the concept art of the action figures related to Phase 4 of the MCU, where a Captain Marvel helmet stands out – 60%, a figure some figures of Hawkeye, another of Doctor Strange and the same Scarlet Witch, among others.

Elizabeth Olsen’s new character costume shows various modifications to the last outfit she was seen in at the end of WandaVision being a combination between this and the one he used in Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95% where he wore a scarlet trench coat. Although this color is still the one that stands out, now there are more black details such as those on the shoulders, which also seem to have some exposed parts. On the other hand, the headdress so representative in the comics no longer appears.

If something has identified Marvel productions, it is that, in each film, or series, most of the costumes of their characters evolve as happened with Iron Man, who had several designs, or Captain America whose changes were more discreet. Throughout her presence on the screen, Scarlet Witch’s costumes have also changed, but the most significant were those of the series where a tribute to the comics was made.

For now, not much is known about the film that Sam Raimi is directing, and it is possible that the costume is not exactly the same as the figure presented, we will only have to wait for the first official images of the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch to see what so faithful is the toy’s wardrobe.