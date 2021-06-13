Doctor Strange 2 Writer Teases Character Changes

The writer Michael waldron has given a new promotional interview for “Loki”. He is an important piece in the near future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is the main writer of the new Marvel series, but he is also the writer of the film. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, film with which the series “Loki” and the recent “Scarlet Witch and Vision” are related. It should also be remembered that Doctor Strange is confirmed to appear in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man movie.

In other words, it is clear that Doctor Strange is right now a key piece in the immediate future of the universe of Marvel series and movies. And for that very reason, it is look with special interest what the writer of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” can say.

Waldron detailed his experience writing that Doctor Strange 2. When asked how he made the character of Benedict Cumberbatch his own in the sequel, Waldron gave credit to everyone who helped develop Stephen Strange in the MCU all these years ago since his debut. in his own movie in 2016. Thus, he describes each appearance of Strange as “incredible.”

It’s like I’m on the shoulders of giants, really, in both cases. Loki, that character had been refined and built by Tom [Hiddleston] and then by all the great writers and filmmakers who crafted those performances over the years. The same goes for Doctor Strange. Without a doubt, in the first Doctor Strange movie, the work he did [el director] Scott Derrickson with [los guionistas] Jon Spaiths and C. Robert Cargill, those guys told an amazing origin story for Doctor Strange that was one of my favorite MCU movies. That was the introduction of this character in the MCU, so you want to continue with that voice. I think also [los guionistas Christopher] Markus and [Stephen] McFeely, the work they did with Strange in ‘Infinity War’, which feels like a Doctor Strange 1.5 to me.

Although Waldron emphasized that he plans to pick up where the previous writers left off with Stephen Strange, the interesting thing is that he signals the need to bring new changes to the character. He himself acknowledges that You must be somewhat fearless in taking certain liberties to make change.s in the Sorcerer Supreme.

I think we all resemble comic book writers in that we continue to inherit the great work of our predecessors. Our job is not to sell what they made, but at the same time take risks and make it ours because that is what the great creators who preceded us did. This is how I approached it, with reverence [hacia ese anterior trabajo], but also with a bit of fearlessness.

The writer adds that having Sam Raimi is already a sign that something very big is coming with this new film:

I don’t think Sam Raimi is brought in to make a movie unless it’s going to be a great movie.

In these interviews he has repeated an idea he gave in the past, that thanks to this Strange movie he can solve the “chaos” of the “Loki” series.

You write the Loki series and then you end up writing Dr. Strange 2, you have to clean up your own mess and that can be a lot of fun.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will be released in theaters on March 25, 2022.

Via information | GQ | Collider