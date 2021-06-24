Doctor Strange 2 will have more terror than the Indiana Jones saga

Actress Elizabeth Olsen says that the movie Doctor Strange 2 (2022) is much scarier than the legendary Indiana Jones saga.

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe does not have much in common with the movies of Indiana Jones but the actress Elizabeth olsen wanted to clarify some comments from the writer Michael waldron about the movie Doctor Strange 2.

The creator and executive producer of the Loki series, Michael waldron, was also in charge of writing the script for Doctor Strange 2 when Sam raimi replacement to Scott derrickson, the director of the first Sorcerer Supreme movie that was released in 2016. In a recent interview he compared the character of Benedict Cumberbatch with the late chef Anthony Bourdain, at the same time he defined it as “Indiana Jones in a cape.”

The actress Elizabeth olsen He wanted to clarify that Doctor Strange 2 will not imitate Indiana Jones, but rather is more like Sam Raimi’s cinema:

“I think it’s scarier than Indiana Jones. I think it definitely feels more like Sam Raimi than that. Maybe that was the goal, but I think it definitely became something darker. Yes, the horror genre feels like constant fear and excitement and tricks and plays with the camera, playing with the perspective of depth of field to make the audience feel more anxious. I think it’s more than just a brilliant Indiana Jones movie. I love Indiana Jones, but I feel like there is something darker in it. “

What will the movie be about?

For now we have few details of the history of Doctor Strange 2, but the plot will continue the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and the series WandaVision. Marvel Studios will take the opportunity to explore the multiverse, so anything could happen. It is already speculated that we will see different versions of the most important characters of the Avengers.

Doctor Strange 2 It will be released on March 25, 2022. While we wait for a trailer to be shown, we can see the first installment of the Supreme Sorcerer of Marvel studios on Disney Plus by following this link.