Doctor Strange 2 will have elements more terrifying than the first

Once again, the question of the horror elements that the film will have comes to the fore “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, the second Doctor Strange film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At first they advanced that this would be the first Marvel Studios horror film, to gradually lower the intensity of that comments, and say that we would simply have some scenes.

In new remarks, the lead writer of the film, Michael waldron, which is the same after the recently released series “Loki”, has highlighted that element of terror in the film.

As we know, following the departure of director Scott Derrickson from the film, Waldron joined the film to write a new script from scratch together with director Sam Raimi. There are many who think that in this new rewrite from scratch, that component of terror that director Derrickson wanted to impregnate the film was lost (and that it is said that it was one of the elements that caused the distancing of the one who was also the director of the first movie and Marvel Studios). However, according to Waldron, the element of terror has always been present around the figure of Strange.

He explains in his statements that although the first Doctor Strange movie is not a horror film itself, it does have a certain spooky element.

Obviously [el terror] It’s something that Scott Derrickson, the director of the first film, does very well … obviously that influence, you feel it in the first one. Although it is not a horror movie, there is a kind of fear in it. It’s part of what makes that movie work so well.

Then Waldron talked about how all of that influenced his process in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” One of the most important things was how the pandemic gave them a window of time to do a project that they are proud of. It is here when he points out that the film will tend towards something scarier: