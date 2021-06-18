Doctor Strange 2 will be Marvel Studios’ scariest movie

Michael Waldron, writer of the Loki series and the film Doctor Strange 2, comments that Sam Raimi has added terror to the new installment from Marvel Studios.

In 2022, the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe will premiere very interesting films, but without a doubt Doctor Strange 2 stands out because they will use the “multiverse” and therefore any madness that has occurred to them can be added to this story of the Supreme Sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Now the scriptwriter Michael waldron reveals how the pandemic caused Sam raimi had more time to prepare the movie of Doctor Strange 2 and therefore give it a more personal touch.

“Entering the world of horror is obviously something that Scott Derrickson, the director of the first film, does so well… Obviously that influence, you feel it in the first one. Even though it is not a horror movie, there is some horror in it. It’s part of what makes the movie work so well. “

“The work that Scott Derrickson had done on the first one and the work that he and the previous writer, Jade Bartlett, did for the sequel was very interesting.”

“In this case, COVID gave Sam Raimi and I more time to make Doctor Strange 2 ours. It’s great, I’m glad it got a chance to push the movie in a slightly scarier direction. Just because Sam does it so well. “

It will be scary but it will not be a horror movie.

Since they announced Doctor Strange 2They have commented that it will have horror sequences, but that most of it is a superhero movie. This was explained by himself Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios:

“I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s a horror movie, but… it will be a great Marvel Studios movie with some scary sequences. We want there to be horrible sequences like in Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) that I, as a little boy, would cover my eyes when their faces melted. Or The Doomed Temple (1984), of course. Gremlins (1984) or Poltergeist (1982) ”.

“These are the movies that invented the PG-13 rating, by the way. They were PG and then they said: We need another classification. But that’s fun. It’s fun to be scared that way, and not in a horrible and devious way, but in a way that is legitimately scary. “

Doctor Strange 2 will be starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor Y Xochitl gomez. The film will be released in theaters on March 25, 2022. While that date arrives, you can see the rest of the films of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.