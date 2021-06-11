Doctor Strange 2 will be “dark” assures the script supervisor – Tomatazos

For all the projects that Marvel is developing, only one of them has been able to escape the scrutiny of the press and fans. That would be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The sequel, which will be directed by Sam Raimi, concluded its filming in April and it is until now that fans have discovered on the script supervisor’s social networks that we can expect a “dark” plot for the sorcerer.

Don’t Miss: Doctor Strange 2 Writer Revealed Scarlet Witch’s Emotional Journey Will Continue In Film

In a post he made weeks ago, when the end of production was revealed, Jo beckett, the script supervisor for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, shared with one of his followers that the film “is going to be dark,” when he commented that he was very impatient to see the film. Although this happened over a month ago, it is only now that the comment has been heeded.

Originally, the post has the following caption, detailing how much fun he had working for Raimi and how much he will miss the film crew:

It’s over. I’m going to really miss working with all this talent. Especially with director Sam Raimi, a master of his art and a creative force.

The intensity with which fans are searching for details about Doctor Strange 2 it is not less. Photos and details of Thor: Love and Thunder, Spider-Man: No Way Home, have been leaked Hawkeye and glimpses of movies like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the show Ms. Marvel or The marvels. But it’s one we’ve seen nothing of, even despite its high-profile actors and the sheer number of people working on the production of this sequel.

This can have a number of reasons. Perhaps the most obvious is that, with the COVID-19 protocols, there are not so many people on set or the other, more interesting, is that Marvel is being particularly careful not to leak any information about the movie that will be the first major crossover of phase 4 of the saga. Kevin Feige himself has explained that the events of WandaVision – 95% and No way home they are going to tie up with this film.

We recommend: Doctor Strange 2: the villain could be a famous lovecraftian character

On being “darker” the key is undoubtedly Raimi. The horror director is known for his spooky films that, despite everything, remain quite familiar, something that is certainly a requirement for the studio that is part of Disney. How much will he lean towards horror? We won’t know that until we see the movie. The bad news is that we sure won’t get a glimpse of this film until the end of the year.

Until then, rumors say that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see Benedict Cumberbatch’s character fight Shuma Gorath, a transdimensional creature who seeks to seize the powers of América Chávez, a young woman with the ability to travel through the multiverse. The film will hit theaters on March 25, 2022, so we will have to wait a long time for more official information about the film.

Continue reading: Elizabeth Olsen assures that Doctor Strange 2 is going to be about the multiverse