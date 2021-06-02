Doctor Strange 2 will be dark according to Marvel script supervisor

These days, there has been a resurgence of an image coming from the filming set of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. We talked about what we could almost consider as the first official image of the filming set of this second Doctor Strange movie. The film ended its shooting several weeks ago, and precisely this image was published on April 25.

The image was posted by Jo beckett, who works as script supervisor for some of the latest Marvel films, such as “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, “The Eternals”, “Morbius” or the two Doctor Strange films. In the photo we can see director Sam Raimi with some members of the team celebrating the end of filming.

I’m going to miss this talented group, especially director Sam Raimi, a master of the trade and a creative force, ”Beckett said in the April post.

The interesting thing comes in one of the responses to the comments of the post, because Beckett said that the film “It’s going to be dark”. In principle, a comment that is not very prominent if it were not for the fact that it adds to the words of many others involved in the film who point to this line of terror and darkness. Especially also because Raimi has an interesting history in horror movies, especially with the Evil Dead movie saga.

In spite of everything, it is said that the “dose of terror” could be the discordant note that led Scott Derrickson to leave the director’s chair of the film. Apparently, he wanted to give it a tint of horror greater than what Marvel Studios wanted. However, none of this has been confirmed, and they are just rumors.