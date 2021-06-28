Doctor Strange 2 will analyze the effect of the events of the MCU on Stephen

Next year we will enjoy the movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, the second Marvel installment dedicated to Doctor Strange but whose title we see that he seeks to raise the ante. The idea is to reach a higher level, and rumors place it as a massive movie that is going to take us on a journey through the multiverse. It remains to be seen if this ends up being true or not, but of course everyone involved is selling us high expectations.

Not long ago we brought you those comments about the horror elements of the film and its writer commented that the sequel would bring changes in the main character. Once again, the writer advances the Marvel movie will seek to deepen the character at the level of emotions.

In an interview with SyFy, the writer of the current series “Loki” and the future film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, Michael waldron, has spoken again about the film of the Master of the Mystic Arts. Logically, the writer has not been able to tell any specific details of the film, but he has shared his excitement for “all the cool sci-fi and fantasy things you can do with Doctor Strange”.

The writer also acknowledges that he has followed a similar approach to the one he used for “Loki”, that is, delving into the character taking into account all his past traumas.

How can you delve into the character of Stephen Strange? Is a guy who He has been through a lot in the last few years. What effect does that have on someone so powerful? That’s exciting. And beyond all that, he’s just a great adventurer, a great adventure hero that you like to see take some beating.

In addition, Waldron said the film is an “exciting journey with heart,” and it should be everything people expect to see from a Sam Raimi feature film.

It is an exciting journey. It’s an exciting journey with a heart like you’d expect from a Sam Raimi superhero movie. Sam is a genius and the way he moves the camera is really exciting and he’s not afraid to take chances. I think it’s going to be a really cool experience for everyone.

This second Doctor Strange movie will be released in theaters on March 25, 2022.

