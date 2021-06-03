Doctor Strange 2 was completely rewritten after Scott Derrickson’s departure

The movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” It suffered a major one last year when its director Scott Derrickson left the project. The person in charge of directing the character’s first film was going to return for this second, and for a time he was in charge of it. However, he ended up abandoning the Marvel movie. At the time it was said that it was due to creative differences, something that was confirmed by the writer C. Robert Cargill, and already a regular companion of Derrickson.

Thanks to a recent interview with the writer Michael waldron With Vanity Fair, it is further clarified what happened to the project after that exit. We do not know the real reason why Derrickson left, but it is confirmed that the project received a radical change in its conception with this change of director.

Waldron, who is also the lead writer for the “Loki” series, revealed that shortly before filming began on the Marvel series, he was informed of the need to chart a completely different path from what they had initially envisioned for the film. It was Kevin Feige himself, president of Marvel Studios, who called Waldron to tell him that “they were going to go in a different direction with Doctor Strange”.

Strange’s original director Scott Derrickson left the project due to “creative differences,” and that’s when Feige lobbied to get the project back on track. It was then that he turned to Waldron, who would have already raised what “Loki” would be. Derrickson left the project in January 2020 and in February 2020 Waldron joined as a screenwriter for the Strange film.

I knew he wanted to stay in the family, ”Waldron says. I felt like ‘Loki’ was in a great place and was looking forward to what the next challenge would be.

Director Sam Raimi, an old Waldron hero and someone Feige knows from his early days as a producer on Raimi’s Spider-Man films, was brought on board a week later to direct the film.

Waldron relates that surprisingly, he and Raimi needed to start the movie “from scratch”, and asked “How do we make a movie in two months?”. Then the pandemic jumped and they bought time to raise the project calmly.

COVID was upon us quickly. Now we weren’t shooting until November. So I had to spend my 2020 at Zooms with Sam Raimi. Not bad.

While acknowledging the foundation that Derrickson laid on the film, Waldron says he and Raimi started “from scratch.”

Via information | Vanity fair