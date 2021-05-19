Doctor Strange 2: the villain could be a famous lovecraftian character

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up for the return of the Sorcerer Supreme in his sequel film. Filming began several months ago but we haven’t had many details about the plot, fortunately, this afternoon we have some news that will probably please fans who are in need of answers. New information from The Illuminerdi announces the alleged name of the villain who will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, something that had long been speculated, someone everyone expected or an unusual surprise? In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

It’s been a while since we last heard from Doctor Strange but things are about to change. The famous sorcerer returns triumphantly for a new movie in which all the action will fall on him. The few details we have about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness They include the appearance of the Scarlet Witch, a character that already enchanted MCU fans during the WandaVision episodes broadcast on Disney Plus. Although not a few argue that Wanda Maximoff will be the villain of the new film, The Illuminerdi illuminates us with interesting details about what appears to be the real antagonist of the sequel.

According to the information portal, Shuma-Gorath will be the great villain of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It is a primal, immortal creature, capable of altering reality and ruling many universes. His name may be a derivative of Shub-Niggurath, a deity from Lovecraftian mythology. The Illuminerdi maintains that Gorath will try to seize the power of America Chavez, a superhero capable of opening interdimensional portals. If the information is true, Doctor Strange will have a lot of trouble in his next movie; maybe Wanda decides to give him a little support with her Chaos Magic.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It was to be directed by Scott Derrickson, however, it left production due to creative differences. The filmmaker was at the helm of Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% and got good reviews from the critics, but his efforts to give the sequel a terrifying tone did not go well and he preferred to withdraw from the project rather than work on something that was not going to please him. It was here that rumors of Sam Raimi’s arrival began and it didn’t take long for them to be confirmed. The filming of the film ended in mid-April and very soon we will witness what the director of Spider-Man – 89% have done for Marvel.

Benedict Cumberbatch will return to his role as the spectacular Stephen Strange alongside Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will bring together the most powerful characters in the MCU, a detail that will make the film a resounding success for Marvel Studios. By carrying the word “multiverse” in the title, fans hope it will be something spectacular, an adventure that is far above what the studio has presented in recent years. Will we see interdimensional destruction along the way?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares for a new line of adventures. The cosmic threat of Thanos has been left behind but not Disney’s wishes to continue to benefit from its heroic characters. But the original plans were delayed by the coronavirus scourge and the new date for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is March 25, 2022. The steps towards the full realization of the second film of the Supreme Sorcerer are slow but sure. Raimi to talk about Spider-Man in his new movie? That would be the mother of references.

