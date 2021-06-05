Doctor Strange 2 screenwriter revealed that Scarlet Witch’s emotional journey will continue in the film

WandaVision – 95% was a reflection on the different ways of dealing with grief and on the world of sitcoms. Throughout that series we could see how Wanda created a world based on this type of comedy to refuse to accept the reality of Vision’s death and we saw her accept this fact and say goodbye to him at the end of it. The question that remained in most of the fans is if their emotions about the death of the love of their life would continue to be explored in their next appearance in the MCU; that is, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It is a legitimate concern because in the movies until now the character’s feelings for relegating him to a supporting role have not been explored much. We now know that her emotional journey is not over thanks to screenwriter Michael Waldron.

For those who are not familiar with this name, he is the main screenwriter for Loki and is also the screenwriter for the new Doctor Strange movie. With the imminent premiere of the Norse God series on Disney Plus, he gave an interview for Collider. He was asked about Wanda’s emotional journey. The first thing he revealed was that they fortunately had access to the WandaVision scripts thanks to his becoming friends with Jac Schaeffer. That made life easier for them when it came to continuing the Scarlet Witch story in that movie:

We had access to the scripts and cuts of Wandavision. Jac Schaeffer, lead writer for WandaVision, and I became good friends while writing Loki. She and I hit it off because we were in this, in a way, together and the whole thing. She is great and bright and she is just someone I look up to. It was good to meet someone [en la misma situación], we were able to commiserate together for our crazy jobs.

The screenwriter revealed that he was very interested in continuing it Jac started not only because of his friendship but because he is also a friend of Elizabeth Olsen and wanted to do justice to the work that was started in the first Marvel series of Disney Plus:

I had the benefit of just being able to talk to Jac and talk to her about the character of Wanda and everything, because it was very important to me to do well what she did with Wanda as a character. And also for Lizzie, who is a friend of mine. I really worked with her and made sure [de decirles], ‘Ok, you guys just did this amazing, intimate show about this character that he grew up on a lot. We have to make sure that we are doing him justice and telling a satisfying next chapter in his story.

These statements are going to please fans who did not want the film to act as if all of Wanda’s duel had not happened. Now we know that the character will continue to grow taking into account what happened in the Disney Plus series.

On the other hand, the other day Kevin Feige revealed what it was that inspired him to give that title to that series. The answer is something that surprised more than one because it is not a connection that can be easily guessed:

I didn’t want the series to be called Wanda and Vision or The Scarle Witch and Vision. I was at a luncheon at the AFI [American Film Institute] in 2018 and I remember seeing on a board a list of the 10 best films and there BlacKkKlansman. I remember thinking ‘how cool is that. They just mixed two words together and the audience just accepted that as a title. ‘ So I thank Spike Lee for making BlacKkKlansman. I know that’s the weirdest connection ever, but that’s how it happened.

