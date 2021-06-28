Doctor Strange 2: Loki’s screenwriter explains that the new film of the supreme sorcerer will explore his traumas

There are still a few months to go until the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the second film of the supreme sorcerer that has been described as a dark and terrifying film, which will explore the multiverse in Marvel and will have the participation of prominent characters from the franchise. like Scarlet Witch herself, who recently shone on WandaVision – 95%.

It may interest you: Doctor Strange 2: Benedict Cumberbatch says Sam Raimi is an amazing and humble director

Despite how exciting the above may seem, many fans have wondered if this second film will really continue to focus on Doctor Stephen Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch (1917 – 98%, The Enigma Code – 90%), because for everything that has been revealed it would seem that the film will be about everything but him. However, to calm these rumors, one of the scriptwriters assured that the film will delve into this character and explore his traumas (via ComicBook.com).

Marvel writer Michael Waldron, who has worked on the hit Disney Plus series Loki – 96% and is also involved in the sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% recently spoke to SYFY WIRE (via ComicBook.com) and explained that this new movie will delve into the character of Cumberbatch and his past traumas.

How can you delve into the character of Stephen Strange? This is a guy who has been through a lot in recent years. What effect does that have on someone so powerful? That’s exciting. And beyond all that, he’s just a great adventurer, a great adventure hero that you like to see kick butt.

Likewise, the screenwriter revealed that the film will have a lot of heart, as expected from a feature film by Sam Raimi (Drag me to Hell – 92%, Morgue Tenants – 78%), who previously worked with Marvel characters on the Spider-Man trilogy – 89%.

We recommend you: Doctor Strange 2 will be “dark” assures script supervisor

It is an exciting journey. It’s an exciting journey with the heart you’d expect from a Sam Raimi superhero movie. Sam is a genius and the way he moves the camera is really exciting and he’s not afraid to take chances. I think it will be a really cool experience for everyone.

Waldron’s words carry a lot of weight, as the screenwriter previously told ComicBook.com that Loki would allow fans to get a better idea of ​​how the Disney Plus series would relate to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness once the program came to an end. There are currently three episodes of the show on the platform and there are expected to be six.

I think everyone will have a better idea of ​​that when they are at the other end. I will just say that our charge and goal from the beginning was to tell a comprehensive and exciting story that can stand on its own, and in the end, we will see what we have discovered.

Don’t leave without reading: LGBTQIA + superheroes we’d like to see on the big screen