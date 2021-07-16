Doctor Strange 2: Kevin Feige said that Sam Raimi gave his stamp to the film, the multiverse and Marvel

Sam Raimi is known for many different things from each other. He has made his mark in horror movies, heroic fantasy, and of course superhero movies. His Spider-Man movies have undoubtedly made their mark on modern superhero cinema. It is not something that is really open to too much debate.

In a turn of events Sam raimi was chosen to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, following the departure of its former director. It must be said that this is not the first time that Kevin Feige has worked with this legendary director. He was a producer on his Spider-Man trilogy. In other words, his arrival at the MCU is a reunion more than anything else.

Just that the great Marvel boss said in an interview for Rotten Tomatoes (via Comic Book). He also mentioned the fact that he learned a lot from the director while producing his films. Now we know for sure that the MCU owes a lot to that trilogy:

Everything we do at Marvel Studios is from the audience’s point of view and how do we make the audience feel a way or how do we evoke an emotion from the audience? I really feel like I learned a lot from watching Sam in the Spider-Man movies. I was just so lucky to be there working for former Marvel Studios boss Avi Ara and just watching. Seeing Avi, Lara Ziskin, the producer of that, seeing Amy Pascal, who was running the studio at the time, and particularly Sam Raimi making those movies.

In addition, in that same interview he said that getting Sam to work with them was a way of closing a circle and not only that. He has promised us that the director left his stamp not only on the movie but on the multiverse and on Marvel:

So now, being in a position where Sam is back in the Marvel universe and working for us on Doctor Strange, who, apart from Spider-Man – they’re both co-creations of Steve Ditko -, was his favorite character, is Quite memorable for me and a full circle, personally, on my Marvel journey. But really, it’s just exciting to be able to see Sam work again and see Sam Raimi put his Sam Raimi stamp on Doctor Srange, the multiverse, and on Marvel.

What do you mean, what is the director’s stamp going to have? We know that among other things this movie is going to be more terrifying than the first. So he said Feige in an interview for Friends from work:

[Ir al mundo del terror] it’s obviously something that Scott Derrickson, the director of the first movie, does very well. Obviously that influence is felt in the first movie. Although it is not a horror film, there is this kind of chilling atmosphere throughout the film. It’s part of what makes it work so well. The work that Derrickson had done on the first tape, the work that he and the screenwriter for the second part, Jade Bartlett, had done… They had worked a bit on the second and we just dipped into that. In this case, COVID-19 gave Sam and me more time to make it our own thing. It’s great, I’m glad there was a chance to steer it in a slightly scarier direction. Simply because Sam does that very well.

Of course, it is very likely that Sam raimi give the character and the MCU something more than just a gloomier tone.

