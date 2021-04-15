Doctor Strange 2 is in its final week of filming

Several weeks ago the information began to sound that the film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” was nearing its end of filming. Now it is completely confirmed that we are in the final week of the main production of this Doctor Strange film, the second dedicated to the Supreme Sorcerer.

Virtually no footage from the filming of the film has been leaked, and even more so, we have not even seen the protagonist Benedict Cumberbatch or Elizabeth Olsen in their respective roles as Strange and Wanda Maximov, but by mouth of Kevin Feige This is almost the end of the shoot.

In a recent interview in which the main actors and creative stakeholders of the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” have participated, as well as the president of Marvel Studios. The latter has given the news, at the same time that he has made special mention of Olsen for how intense these months are being for her for the filming.

I’m here in London on the set of Doctor Strange 2 for our final week, and Lizzie is here having worked nonstop from ending ‘WandaVision’ to getting into Doctor Strange 2.

Faced with this milestone, the question is when are we going to have the first look at the film? Nothing juicy has been leaked from the set as we say, and the other Marvel Studios premieres for this 2021 still do not have an active promotional campaign, so It seems that it will be time to wait to see something of Strange.

Sam Raimi has been in charge of directing this film that will delve into the idea of ​​the Multiverse and that will be related to the series “WandaVision”, as well as the film “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will have a main role in the story, in which Stephen Strange must face “unexpected things.” The film has a theatrical release set for the March 25, 2022.