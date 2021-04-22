‘Doctor Strange 2’ is a madness that bets on the “terrifying atmosphere”, according to Elizabeth Olsen

The overwhelming and somewhat unexpected success of ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ is having two clear consequences among those who do not miss a step of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: it has caused many to feel disappointed in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, a feeling that partly comes from the inconsistency of this new series, but that also drinks from the ribbon very high that it left its predecessor; and has secured a growing interest in the sequel to ‘Doctor Strange’.

Of course ‘Doctor Strange 2: The multiverse of madness’ already had its appeal, due to the small clues towards a “different” marvelita proposal that were intuited from the details that have transcended the project, and because of its comings and goings. And we remember that the “creative differences” between Scott Derrickson and Marvel, caused a rupture that led to the loss of the aforementioned director that the first installment of these films led by Benedict Cumberbatch was released with such success, to make way for the incorporation of Sam Raimi. At that time, many fans thought that terror, a natural element for Derrickson, who in addition to the first ‘Doctor Strange’ has signed ‘The exorcism of Emily Rose’ or ‘Sinister’, had also gone hand in hand with this change of direction. Now Elizabeth Olsen confirms that the tone would not have changed with the departure of Derrickson, and that what we will see in the sequel of the Supreme Sorcerer follows that line.

“It’s a crazy movie, definitely follows the line of that atmosphere that the terrifying proposals have“, said the actress in statements to Glamor UK.

The witches club

Olsen, in the course of said interview, also wanted to remember something that he really enjoyed about ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’: indulge in witchcraft with Kathryn Hahn.

“It was great working with Kathryn Hahn! I was really like, ‘We’re witches. You know how cool that is? We are these powerful women that men are terrified of, and they had to assassinate us because they were very afraid of our power, of the temptation we suppose and of everything mysterious that surrounds being a woman. ‘ It’s really fun owning our power as witches“.

The interpreter who embodies the very complex as well as fascinating Wanda, also said that when they finished shooting the series, Kathryn gave her a gift: a box of crystals and magic stones as a “witch’s gift”. “A beautiful and strange treasure box.” Of course ‘Doctor Strange’ has won infinitely thanks to the journey of Scarlet Witch in his series, but what he would triumph if he also recruited the witch of Hahn.

‘Doctor Strange 2: The Multiverse of Madness’ It is scheduled to be released in US theaters on March 25 next year..