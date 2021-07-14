Doctor Strange 2 “doesn’t make sense” without having seen WandaVision

Yesterday the news broke that the series “Scarlet Witch and Vision” (“WandaVision”) it rose with 23 Emmy nominations. Consequently, they interviewed the actress Elizabeth olsen, great protagonist of the series and who personally also received a nomination. At that moment he took the opportunity to ask him about what will be his next confirmed appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

We do not know official details of the plot of the Marvel movie, but Olsen has pointed along the lines that This will require having seen the Wanda and Vision series, something that in a way goes against what those creatively involved in the film have told us. As we have been told, although the series complements the film, it will not be strictly necessary to have seen it to understand the Strange film, they were even putting efforts in making it so. However, Olsen does not seem so clear on it.

Without WandaVision, Doctor Strange would be meaningless. I feel [la serie] Which leads totally to where we find it. She feels totally connected to the series.

It is not the first time that the actress alludes to the strong connection between series and film.

“WandaVision” ended with Wanda Maximoff finally accepting her identity as the Scarlet Witch. The final episode also showed the Scarlet Witch exploring the Darkhold, also known as the “book of the damned,” which perhaps could be an item that Doctor Strange might be interested in.

The actress has also re-emphasized the horror component of the film:

It is a very scary movie. It’s like the old Sam Raimi. They are trying to create the scariest Marvel movie.

Olsen advanced in the past that Wanda will regain her Sokovian accent in Multiverse of Madness, explaining: “After the experience she has in WandaVision, she returns to an accent that is more faithful to her.” tries to hide. and highlighted Wanda’s ability to move through the multiverse.

Directed by Sam Raimi, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” stars Cumberbatch and Olsen, as well as Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gómez. The film hits theaters on March 25, 2022.

