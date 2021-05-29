‘Doctor Strange 2’ and ‘Loki’ share scriptwriter, to what extent will they be connected?

What is clear is that ‘Loki’ everything that suggests the potentiality of a plot based on alternative timelines must be complicated and everything related to the Temporal Variation Agency. At least it smells like pitote if we consider that the sequel to ‘Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange)’ and this series starring Tom Hiddleston have Michael Waldron in common.

And it is that this filmmaker, In addition to being the main scriptwriter of the next fiction that arrives at Disney + on June 9, he is part of the team of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, next proposal of the Marvel Cinematic Universe headed by Benedict Cumberbatch.

The simple fact that he was in charge of the development of the plot of both the aforementioned series and the movie marvelitas, to Waldron does not seem to him reason enough to lose his mind with that of the connections (contrary to what the fans most given to theorizing think, obviously), but watch out in their own way do not clear any doubt about it… Tremendous hesitation!

“That would be going very crazy with theories. All of these stories, in their own way, are interconnected and have ramifications. I think certainly our goal with the ‘Loki’ series was for it to have far-reaching ramifications in the future of the entire MCU. So, you know, was I trying to straighten out some of the messes that I made [con ‘Loki’]? Can be“.

With good consequences

From what Waldron advances, the suspicions of those followers who are clear that the fiction led by Hiddleston, with Owen Wilson as the agent who will try to control the chaos that this mischievous god has been riding with the Tesseract, it is going to revolutionize many plots that we have already seen on the screen of the comic universe.

Moreover, this revolution could go long because Waldron would already have the green light for a second season of this proposal that has Kate Herron to the direction and completes its cast with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. On Wednesday the 9th this trip begins that promises to give us plenty of material to theorize … Ready?