‘Doctor Strange 2’: An official illustration would include some clue about travel through the multiverse

“Again, Thank you very much for your great and hard work., patience and contribution to something that is going to be incredible “, reads the message that accompanies an illustration that the team of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ would have received as a token of appreciation for their dedication in this sequel of the Supreme Sorcerer to the portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch, which many Marvel fans are looking forward to. The image, a piece of art built around the heroes who head the aforementioned second installment of ‘Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange)’, draws attention for showing a first look at the character of Xochitl Gomez, but also for another important detail.

Said photo, which emulates the cover of a comic, It not only introduces America Chavez for the first time teaming up with Strange, Scarlet Witch and Wong, but it would hint at the way this film is going to approach travel through that multiverse that not only carries in its title, but is rumored to be the central axis of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The track in question is related to Chavez, a new character whose comic version would hide the key to these jumps. And it is that if the illustration is a faithful reflection of the film, we would see Chavez making use of his characteristic star-shaped portals, gateways to different universes whose creation is part of the powers of this character, which in the comics range from flight to superforce, passing through invulnerability.

So this art piece was given to staff and crew who worked on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We have our first look at what America Chavez will look like! I can’t wait! Also that OG LOGO ?? … pic.twitter.com/zQQmOqNOLd ? TASK the Ol ‘Nerdy Bastard #StopAsianHate (@UpToTASK) June 4, 2021

* “This piece of art was given to the staff and team that have worked on ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. We have our first look at how we will see América Chávez! […]”

Looking with magnifying glass

The Twitter account dedicated to echoing all the news related to ‘Doctor Strange 2’ has been in charge of pointing out those winks that were unknown from the second installment starring the hero of Cumberbatch, highlighting not only the Chavez portals, but a couple more news. It is striking that inclusion of the Eye of Agamotto, a relic that once served as a hiding place for one of the Infinity Stones, and the change in the wardrobe of the witch incarnated by Elizabeth Olsen (who now wears long sleeves), as well as a choral approach that seems to give enough prominence to the newcomer Chavez.