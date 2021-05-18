Doctor Sivana will not return but perhaps the Magician will

Filming the movie “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods “ is about to start. The different actors of this second Shazam film are sharing on social networks how they are moving or arriving at the filming location of the film. Nothing particularly flashy, since they only share images of themselves at the airport or their dressing rooms, but it is enough to advance us that the main photography is about to begin.

In the midst of all this, there is news about what we will see in the film. We know that in the film we will have as villains a trio of sisters, some “Furies” of which we still do not have much data but who will be played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and possibly Rachel Zegler. In addition to this, new information is now arriving that points in two lines: confirmation of the non-return of Sivana and a rumor pointing to the possible return of the Wizard Shazam.

Mark Strong is not returning as Doctor Sivana for Shazam 2

For a few months now, actor Mark Strong has been saying that he will once again play the villain Sivanna for the second film. However, the actor acknowledges that this week he found out that it will not be like that. Everything has been as a result of asking a producer directly, and he clarified the situation. This is how the actor explained it:

I literally spoke to the producer last night, because I saw Zachary Levi tweet that they are about to start filming in Atlanta. Sivana is not in Shazam 2. What happened is, I think Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu and maybe someone else are going to be the villains. And to be honest with you, I’m very happy to take a back seat and let them have their chance, because judging by the work that Emma Thompson and Emma Stone have done on Cruella, it was about time.

Regardless, Mark Strong is completely open to returning in a future DC movie.

Who knows? I still have unfinished business with Mr. Mind.

In the first film it was told that Sivana was one of the children that the magician Shazam summoned to be his potential next champion. But, like Black Adam before him, the wizard saw something wrong with Sivana and rejected it instead of granting him power. Sivana spent her life searching for the wizard on the Rock of Eternity. He eventually found him and stole the Eye of Sin, granting him dominion over the Seven Deadly Sins.

The Wizard Shazam could return

Who does seem to return for the movie would be the Wizard Shazam, played by Djimon Hounsou in the first film. Murphy’s Multiverse claims that Hounsou will return as the wizard in the new movie. In the first film, the former wizard grants the teenager Billy Batson the powers of his champion, allowing him to become the adult hero also named Shazam. In the movie, the character is reduced to ashes and his magic staff has been destroyed.

The wizard eventually found Billy and granted him his power, pleading with him to rebuild the Council of Wizards. He then turned to dust, leaving Billy to discover his powers over the course of the film and eventually to choose his new foster siblings to join him. How or why the magician will return, if the information is true, remains unknown. It is not known if it will be a flashback or some event that will bring the Wizard to life.

The actors advance the imminent start of filming

Marta Milans (Billy’s adoptive mother) on the set of Shazam: Fury Of Gods We can also see the logo of the film, which possibly undergoes some change over time. The start of filming is imminent !! pic.twitter.com/Ivl2zYzj9S – Superheroes Blog | Marvel, DC and more | BdS (@blogsuperheroes) May 15, 2021

The protagonist Asher Angel is already in Atlanta for the filming of SHAZAM: FURY OF THE GODS⚡️ pic.twitter.com/FODawozD3m – Superheroes Blog | Marvel, DC and more | BdS (@blogsuperheroes) May 11, 2021

Via information | Den of Geek | Murphy’s Multiverse



