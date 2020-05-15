“It is too humiliating to ask,” asked the plastic surgeon after Teich’s resignation; doctor said he is aligned with Bolsonaro

Amid the resignation of Nelson Teich, who was responsible for the Ministry of Health, on Friday (15), the plastic surgeon Robert Rey, known as Doctor Rey, published a video in which he made himself available to take charge of the portfolio , which is responsible for dealing with the new coronavirus pandemic.

Plastic surgeon Doctor Rey, who lives in the United States

Photo: Instagram / @drrobertrey / Estadão

“How shameful that instead of fighting the worst epidemic in the history of our country, there is a war of ideology. Instead of fighting the virus, we are fighting with each other,” said the doctor, in a video recorded while traveling by plane. .

Rey commented that the Ministry of Health needs stability, and asked President Jair Bolsonaro to consider him for the post, saying that he supported Bolsonaro’s ideas and was aligned with him.

“It is very humiliating to ask … because I was so mocked by fake news, but Brazil is in a free fall in health […] As a Brazilian citizen, I have the right to ask (again) to be considered the position of Minister of Health of Brazil! “, Says the publication made by the doctor.

Publication made by Doctor Rey

Photo: Instagram / @drrobertrey / Estadão

The doctor tried to talk to Jair Bolsonaro in 2018, after the presidential election, and volunteered for the post of Health Minister on a visit to Bolsonaro’s home, but the offer was not accepted by the president.

See too:

Carol Francischini trains on the balcony of her home

.