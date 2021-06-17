Doctor recounts how Eriksen came back to life | Excelsior

Berlin

The UEFA German doctor who dealt with Danish striker Christian Eriksen during his heart ailment occurred in the match against Finland in the Eurocup, recalled in an interview published this Thursday “the emotional moment” in which the player came back to life.

29-year-old international an electric shock was applied after several minutes of heart massage, Dr. Jens Kleinefeld specified the German media group Funke.

About thirty seconds later, the player opened his eyes and I was able to speak to him directly, “said Dr. Kleinefeld.” It was a very emotional moment since in these types of emergencies, in everyday life, the chances of success are much smaller. “

The doctor also revealed that he looked at the Inter Milan player and asked him: “Are you back with us?” To which Eriksen replied: “Yes, I’m back among you”, and then “by God, I’m only 29 years old.”

At that moment I knew that his brain had not suffered damage and that it had returned completely, “continued the doctor.

Christian Eriksen answered all questions correctly and was fully aware at the stadium, but it took time to install the necessary medical operation for his transfer to the hospital, according to Kleinefeld.

Also in his opinion, electric shock treatment generally has a high success rate among professional athletes in good health relative to the average patient.

I was 99% sure at the stage that he would reach the hospital and that his condition would remain stable, “continued the doctor.

In a scene that left all the witnesses with their hearts in a fist, Christian Eriksen suddenly collapsed, unconscious, on the pitch in the 43rd minute of the game against Finland, last Saturday in Copenhagen.

Later the player was confirmed to have been the victim of cardiac arrest.

In a message posted Tuesday, Eriksen said “it’s going well despite the circumstances.” “I still have to pass tests in the hospital but I feel fine,” he had written on Instagram, along with a photo of him smiling, raising his thumb, from his hospital bed.

