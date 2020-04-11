Today Dr. Ana María Polo will blow 61 years of candles on her cake, thanks to the fact that today is her birthday

Ana Maria Polo is known in the world of television as Dr. Polo by the famous television show Case closed. Today, the famous television host is celebrating her birthday and to celebrate it with her fans, she appeared on Instagram in a swimsuit.

The Telemundo star will blow 61 candles on his cake today, since he was born on April 11, 1959.

Along with her photograph on Instagram, Dr. Polo commented the following: “Thank you very much for all the love and greetings on this day! A hug! | #hedicho #anamariapolo #happybirthday ”.

The image she shared was taken in Miami, and now her fans highlight the beauty that surrounds her, and send her several greetings congratulating her on her birthday. Some are from Venezuela, and other Hispanic countries as far as Case Closed, such as Mexico, Chile, and there are those who greeted her from Spain.

