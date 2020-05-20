Judy Mikovits says there are conditions that look like COVID-19, but they are not and are being counted

By: Drafting

United States.- The doctor Judy Mikovits, who was director of research at the Whittemore Peterson Institute in Reno, Nevada (USA), assures that the figures that Health authorities – specifically in her country – along with the big laboratories, are “forcing” them to increase “artificially the deceased of COVID-19 to make it look like a more serious pandemic than it is.

In an interview that was disclosed on networks such as YouTube and Facebook, who deleted it days later, Mikovits explains that there are ailments they look like the patient has Covid-19, ‘‘ In theory ’’, but there is no evidence of the infection.

‘‘ If my husband died that he has COPD, his lungs have fibrosis and they would look exactly like someone who has COVID-19, ’’she says.



In the interview – which lasts just over 26 minutes – excerpts from interviews with other doctors pass in which they narrate specific cases in which they have had to diagnose COVID-19, without it being.

‘‘ I received a document that said they had an 86-year-old patient with pneumonia, but he was never tested for COVID-19, and he lived with his son, (he did not present any symptoms); however, “it had to be appropriate” for the death certificate to be diagnosed with COVID-19, “said doctor Scott Jensen, who is also a senator.



Mikovits, who has been questioned in some of her research papers; in addition to being imprisoned, she claims that hospitals are being given money as long as they increase ‘‘ artificially ’’ the number of cases of COVID-19.

The scientist has a degree in Biology from the University of Virginia and a PhD in Molecular Biology from the George Washington University.

According to the epidemiologist Judy Mikovits, Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci, US epidemiologist, would be behind this conspiracy about him COVID-19.