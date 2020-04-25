Medical workers across Latin America have reported increasing hostility for fear that they may be spreading the virus

Colombia – A doctor from the Colombian city of Cali he was expelled from his home after only eight days of moving, because the residents of the building demanded that he leave for fear of being infected by COVID-19.

Cristhian Botache, 22, moved out of her family’s home at the start of the outbreak of COVID-19 to protect your older family members who are at increased risk of becoming seriously ill from the infection.

However, his new neighbors protested his arrival and demanded that the owner of the apartment evict him.

“(The owner) told me that people were very scared, that they had chosen that if I did not leave the apartment then they (the neighbors) would leave and they would not even turn off the penalty of the lease, because the situation The fact that I had moved there had not been generated by them, “said Botache.

With other residents fearful that their lives would be at risk, the owner said she had to protect her tenants and asked her to leave, the owner added. doctor In an interview.

“After a while, before the frustration of not knowing what to do, I lost control, I started crying, I couldn’t do more, I had my relatives on the phone asking me to calm down. I didn’t even hear what they were saying because I couldn’t even speak , because the words came out between screams, sobs and tears. ”



The doctor, who has since moved to another apartment, said he felt humiliated and could not believe he was asked to leave.