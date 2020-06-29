‘Doctor in the Alps’

Nova has found a new audience vein and is that beyond the success of Turkish fiction and Latin American soap operas, the Atresmedia network now works especially well for the German series ‘Doctor in the Alps’. Three of the episodes broadcast this Saturday are among the most viewed of all DTT themes with 2.8%, 2.6% and 3.3% share, exceeding in all cases the 300,000 spectators. They share the first positions in the table of the most followed of the day next to « Born to kill » (3.4%) and « Doctor West » (3.2%) in Thirteen and ‘The Simpsons’ (3.7%) and ‘The One Ahead’ (2.8%) in Neox and FDF, respectively.

The post ‘Doctor in the Alps’ is consolidated as one of Nova’s successes (2.6%) appeared first on Analogik.