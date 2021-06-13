Doctor Honoris Causa awarded to president of the PRD

Nora Arias, president of the Party of the Democratic Revolution, was awarded the degree of Doctor Honoris Causa by the Ibero-American Doctoral Faculty.

It was indicated that the distinction was awarded to him for the work carried out in front of the Aztec Sun in the capital, which they point out has contributed to dignify the role of politics.

The Ibero-American Doctoral Cloister is the board of Mexican leaders made up of various Universities and Civil Associations that, through its Council, seeks to recognize men and women who, through their professional work, academic achievements and social projects, contribute to the construction a better country.

@PRD_CDMX widely congratulates its president, Master @AriasNora, for having been awarded the degree of Doctor Honoris Causa awarded by the Ibero-American Doctoral Faculty to leaders who have contributed to improving society and dignifying the role of politics. pic.twitter.com/lJ8aZh7dpL – PRD CDMX (@PRD_CDMX) June 13, 2021

Arias Contreras has a degree in Administration from the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM) Azcapotzalco unit with a Diploma in Strategic Planning and Public Policies.

He has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the National Institute of Public Administration.

She has been the head of the delegation in Gustavo A Madero and a deputy in the Legislative Assembly of Mexico City.

