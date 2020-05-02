The decisions that nobody sees in the quarantine

Around the world there are millions of people who are fighting coronavirus. From doctors, nurses, cleaning staff to drivers sThey are equally important in the combat of COVID-19. They, being in contact with the outside for so long, they are more at risk and therefore they must make the toughest decisions.

Mexico currently already has more than 17,000 infections and more than 1,700 deaths from the virus, the risks of the active working population are very high, as the country is currently on the fast-rising curve.

Doctor Javier Martinez knows it perfectly for which, to avoid contagion, He decided start distancing yourself from your own family.

“The doctor of the Hospital Nogales, Javier Martínez, come away from home before returning to work, while practicing social distancing to protect his family from the coronavirus, in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, ”the . agency publication reads.

In the image you can see the professional sitting at a small table, alone, where he has the lunch that was prepared for him, while his family watches him in the distance, from the door, where they can chat with him.

When his meal is over, the doctor simply goes back to work to attend to some of the more than 240 confirmed cases that your city has had, Chihuahua, where unfortunately 57 victims of COVID-19 have lost their lives.

The Twitter post has generated a wave of comments supporting the doctor’s attitude, who puts the health of his family before his own well-being.

Mexico is currently in the most critical phase of infection and you risk saturating your health system.

The attitude of this doctor has touched many on social networks. Share it to acknowledge your responsibility.