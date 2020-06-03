Doctor Strange wanted a quick fix to repair his crippled hands, but Doctor Doom once gave him a really horrible cure.

The fans of Marvel they know that the Doctor strange He originally searched the world for a cure to repair the damage to his hands that kept him from continuing as a surgeon. Although Strange wanted a quick fix, the Elder convinced him to spend years studying the mystical arts, allowing him to transform from a selfish surgeon to Supreme Sorcerer. But in an alternative Universe Doctor doom offered him the cure and the end result was quite unpleasant.

The story happened in What If -? # 52 in a creepy alternative reality story called “What if Dr. Doom became a supreme sorcerer?” In this parallel world, Victor Von Doom sought the Old man to learn his mystical secrets after his failed experiment to rescue his mother from the underworld. Feeling the arrogance and nobility in Doom, the Elder tried to nurture Doom’s best qualities by accepting him as a student. He proves to be a fit student, at least when it comes to learning the mystical arts. Some time later, however, Doctor Strange searches for the Elder in hopes of healing his hands.

The old man asks him to help him with this problem.

Doctor Doom takes Doctor Strange to his workshop, and proceeds to cut off his hands and graft a pair of his robotic hands into place. While this “cure” allows Strange to regain his surgical skills (and even perform operations with superhuman precision), the Elder perceives that Doom did not realize that Strange needed mental and emotional balance rather than a cure for his illnesses. physical.

Deciding that Doctor Doom cannot be his successor, the Elder simply decides to help Doom free his mother from the underworld of Mephisto. Although successful, this causes his death and Doom takes his place as Supreme Sorcerer. As a consequence, Dormammu decides to launch his invasion of Earth, and the new Sorcerer Doom recruits Fantastic four to retrieve some mystical gems from the past.

He uses the artifacts to defeat Dormammu but is seriously injured in the process.

Ironically, the surgeon chosen to operate on Doctor Doom turns out to be Doctor Strange, who feels that Doom’s death offers a kind of poetic justice for the way he mutilated his hands. However, Doom, who perceived great mystical potential in Strange, decides that his Doombots kidnap the surgeon and then download his memories and personality into his brain. Thus he remains with his body and continues to be the Supreme Sorcerer.

It’s a grim ending that basically shows Doctor Doom mutilated Doctor Strange not once, but twice in this alternate reality.