CDMX.- He was denied the Covid-19 test for six days in the Atizapán Hospital despite having symptoms, he was prohibited from absenting himself from his work and the doctor Ricardo Rios died from a chain of heart attacks. Now his family faces the bureaucracy to collect the insurance offered by the Federal Government with requirements that are practically impossible to achieve.

Dr. Ricardo Ríos detected on April 1 that something was wrong, he told his wife that he felt weak and suspected that he had been infected with coronavirus. She got to her job and asked to be tested before starting her shift, but her boss, Araceli Quezada He asked him to wait a few more days to see if new symptoms developed and thus justify the application of the study.

The days passed and Dr. Ríos felt worse, his oxygenation level dropped and every day he asked for the test again.

His boss, Dr. Araceli Quezada told him that there was a partner with more symptoms and, given the lack of evidence, he preferred to do it to her. But he suggested that he wait until the following Monday.

For his part, he searched in private hospitals, but the option was the same: wait for an appointment on Monday or Tuesday.

He had no choice but to return to work.

He had a meeting at 10 in the morning and there the one who realizes it is the director because he sees it badly, he looked more emaciated in the face. He asked him what he had and when he said he felt very bad, he replied that why he had not said anything, “said his wife.

In front of Dr. Quezada, he explained to the director what had happened and the manager asked that they do the test and go home. Three days later the result was positive.

Dr. Ríos’ mood declined and his family set up a room in the courtyard for him to be isolated. They bought medicine and an oxygen tank, he was his own doctor, he himself gave instructions on how to take care of him.

The weekend he felt worse and although he had asked his wife and children not to take him to a hospital because he did not want to be intubated, there was no other choice.

I tell him ‘you are going to go, you are going to be fine, you are going to be fine’, but he no longer said anything to me, ”his wife commented with a broken voice because that was the last thing he could say to her. He never saw him again.

She received a daily report and seemed to be stable, until they called her to say that they should intubate him and that Dr. Ríos had authorized him. Until the morning of May 20 they informed him that he suffered three continuous heart attacks and after 40 minutes of resurrection work they decided to give the time of death at 2:40 in the morning.

I remember that I got mad and told him that it was not God, why they had decided that. I wanted to at least see him come out, see him pass, I had hoped that even if it were like that, I couldn’t see it, they took everything out covered and they didn’t even allow me to go near the stretcher, ”said the widow.

She was hoping to say goodbye when asked to recognize the body, but they didn’t even let her see it.

It is really sad or not to see it, because they just give it to you in a black bag, totally sealed, with the name on top. And the lady still says to me identifica do you identify him? ’And I say‘ well, the name is, but from there on out I hope and trust it to be him ”.

Now she continues living the nightmare, it did not end there, since her husband died, she has been collecting documents and certificates that allow her to collect her pensions. The life insurance announced by the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador It was the most bureaucratic and also, he considers that it does not help at all because in his case, he does not know how he will maintain the studies of his three children.

There are many requirements, including a clinical summary of the person so that they tell you and specify how he died and what he died, which is incongruous, if they did not give us any document when he died in the hospital, I think it will be much more complicated and time consuming to have such a document.

Yes, the help they are giving is good for me, I am not saying no, but more than an economic aid, perhaps I would have liked a scholarship for my children, which in the future is more remunerative than an amount of money , which he also appreciates, but I do very little for people who die of something like this, because you never expect to miss, you never expect you to leave like this, “he said.

You will also file a complaint with the National Medical Arbitration Commission and the Human Rights Commission of the State of Mexico for the negligence they committed at the Atizapán Hospital, where they did not even offer condolences.

