Doctor dies in Galera de Hidalgo; municipality claims she was intoxicated

After the death of a doctor, who was arrested and admitted to the municipal gallery after starring in a traffic accident, the municipality of Progreso de Obregón, Hidalgo, reported that the victim had committed suicide, in addition to presenting “substance use”.

According to the Moreno city council chaired by Mayor Armando Mera Olguín, the victim -identified as Beatriz- was certified by an expert on the matter “and in which characteristics attributable to the use of substances are established.”

In use of her rights, she was visited by a man, who allegedly, because she said so, is her father and accompanied her for some time. Later she was found suspended with an object in her neck, being transferred to the nearest hospital where she was reported, she was no longer alive, “he explained.

Due to the facts, the Hidalgo Attorney General’s Office (PGJH) started the investigation folder “for the death of a woman in Progreso de Obregón.”

The State Prosecutor’s Office specified that the investigation is carried out under the protocol of femicide.

In a video broadcast on social networks, the moment of the doctor’s arrest was recorded.

