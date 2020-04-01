Dozens of workers from Clinica 7 of the IMSS of the Coahuilense municipality affirmed that most have not been subjected to tests. In addition, three doctors in intensive care report.

This Wednesday, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) confirmed the death of a medical specialist in Emergency Medicine, 45 years old, who worked at the Zona General Hospital (HGZ) No. 7 in Monclova, Coahuila.

Through a statement, the IMSS detailed that the death occurred on Tuesday, March 31 at night.

The #IMSS reports:

– IMSS (@Tu_IMSS) April 1, 2020

“In follow-up to the protocols established for the care of the Covid-19, its direct contacts are under home observation,” he indicated.

Likewise, he specified that the topic is being followed up on time and a detailed investigation is being carried out to identify the causes of this “unprecedented incident”.

“In addition, prevention measures have been strengthened to prevent the spread of contagion among health personnel,” he said.

As of Tuesday, Coahuila had 56 positive cases of coronavirus, the majority arranged in the municipality of Monclova, with 36. The rest of the detected patients are concentrated in Torreón and Saltillo.

After the doctor’s death, Dozens of workers from the IMSS Clinic 7 in Monclova demonstrated to demand protection equipment against Covid-19.

According to Notimex, stated that most have not been testedNor have they been provided with preventive kits recently promised by state and local authorities.

“It is said that many things have been donated to this hospital and we have not seen them, what we simply want is for them to arrive so that they can work well and be able to attend to the population (…) yesterday in an interview, the Governor commented that there were 500 tests for do the IMSS workforce, but so far they have not been done, “they said.

Likewise, they stated that the information released by the head of Occupational Health of the IMSS, Eduardo Robles, does not measure the problem that this clinic registers due to the spread of coronavirus.

“Yesterday at the conference at seven o’clock at night the medical director of work (…) said that the doctors who were infected were fine with mild symptoms and at home, Let it be clear that it is not true; we have three doctors in intensive care right now and unfortunately yesterday when he was at the conference one of our colleagues died ”, they assured.

They claim that 3 infected doctors are in intensive care.

A doctor at the clinic, Dr. Gualberto Reyes, passed away the night of March 31.

The contagion started by a person (ex officio trailer driver) who entered on March 15.

– Javier Garza Ramos (@jagarzaramos) April 1, 2020

They also claim that tests have not been carried out on medical personnel and other workers who have had exposure. They claim that there are more than 50 suspected cases among them and that about 100 people have not gone to work.

– Javier Garza Ramos (@jagarzaramos) April 1, 2020

Yesterday during the press conference to present the daily report of the Covid-19 in the country, Eduardo Robles, head of the Medical Area of ​​the Directorate of Medical Benefits, indicated that so far they have 21 infected doctors in said hospital.

“What I want to tell you about these cases is that it was basically, the primary source or the index cases are basically two doctors, two doctors in whom we are still investigating what has been the source from which they could have contracted Covid-19, ”he said.

“What is a fact is that, derived from these two doctors, 19, the same number of health personnel of this hospital, of this hospital unit, were positive to the Covid test, none have complications right now, they are not serious patients “He added.

He stated that the fact that a case is presented within a hospital unit of the institute or any hospital unit does not necessarily imply that there is an occupational exposure derived from this case.

“In the case of the two doctors who were the index cases in Coahuila, we are investigating to see if there is an occupational exposure within the facilities of the institute,” he said.