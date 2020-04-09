The eminent doctor of Rafael Nadal and the RFET, Angel Ruiz Cotorro, has been discharged after having been admitted to a hospital for 17 days where he was admitted with bilateral pneumonia, after having felt symptoms of coronavirus at the middle of March. “I started with this on March 12 or 13, I was at home until the 22nd and the 18th I tested negative. I got worse and when I entered I tested positive. Now I have been home since yesterday (Wednesday), following with the treatment and being 14 days more isolated, “said a man who has been a protagonist on the circuit for years and treating players like Juan Martín Del Potro. “I am better and little by little I will recover,” he said in words for the EFE Agency.

