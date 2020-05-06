A medical plane crashed near the airport of the Patagonian city of Esquel, in the Argentine province of Chubut, and two of the four people on board died, confirmed the mayor (mayor) of the city, Sergio Ongarato.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, when the small aircraft was approaching the runway in the middle of a dense fog that covered the area of ​​the Brigadier General Antonio Parodi airport, in the Andes foothills region and about 1,500 kilometers to the southeast of Buenos Aires, Ongarato said in statements to the TN news channel.

The doctor and nurse traveling on the Learjet 35 plane died, while the pilot and co-pilot suffered injuries and were rushed to Esquel hospital.

The medical plane had departed on Tuesday night from the San Fernando airport, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, to search for a girl in Esquel who needed an urgent medical transfer.and.

Meanwhile, an Aerolineas Argentinas plane that had left this morning from Buenos Aires for London to repatriate Argentine citizens stranded in the United Kingdom amid the coronavirus pandemic, had to return to the international airport of the Buenos Aires city of Ezeiza after an emergency mechanical failure detected.

On board the ship were traveling the crew and some 70 people who were returning to the United Kingdom and had planned to board 240 Argentines waiting in London to return home, sources with the airline reported.

The flag company, controlled by the Argentine State, reported that it will send another aircraft to complete the repatriation flight.

The Argentine Government closed the borders and suspended international and domestic commercial air transport within the framework of the strict restrictions that it imposed since March 20 in the framework of preventive and compulsory social isolation to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but set a schedule flights to repatriate citizens who were stranded abroad and in various provinces of the country, far from their homes.

