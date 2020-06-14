Leon doctor Adán Augusto Alonso, who was dedicated to caring for patients with symptoms of Covid-19, died on the morning of this Sunday, June 14, after 18 days in the Intensive Care Unit, reported his daughter, also a doctor, Magda Alonso, through a message on Twitter.

“With pain in the soul we communicate that our father, Dr. Adán Augusto Alonso, the town doctor, has passed away,” he wrote. She added that special message to her father saying: “Rest cute daddy. Your courage, your dignity, your strength and your conviction will live in every Nicaraguan who fights for peace, truth and justice ».

Rest in peace🙏 – Magda Alonso (@DraMagdaAlonso) June 14, 2020

The Nicaraguan Civic Alliance joined the feeling of the family. “Our condolences. We accompany the Alonso family in this difficult moment. The legacy of Dr. Adán Alonso of dedication, commitment and solidarity will never be forgotten. May he rest in peace, ”they wrote on Twitter.

Our condolences. We accompany the Alonso family in this difficult moment. The legacy of Dr. Adán Alonso of dedication, commitment and solidarity will never be forgotten. Rest in peace. https://t.co/hyvYM5w0hN – Alianza Cívica Nicaragua (@AlianzaCivicaNi) June 14, 2020

On Friday the doctor said, on the same social network, that her father was not the only one leading this battle of the Covid-19, “the ICU rooms are full, the medicines are scarce, the doctors are tired and the consultations are full.

It is time for the government to stop lying to the people, the pandemic does not stop on its own. It is urgent to take action ».

Today is 13 days since my father, Dr. Adan Augusto Alonso, is in intensive care.

I beg your prayers for him and for all the sick who are in the hospitals, as well as those who struggle in their homes.

If you can light a candle for them please. pic.twitter.com/2ro16bUYrT – Magda Alonso (@DraMagdaAlonso) June 9, 2020

On May 19, the doctor wrote on Facebook that he had diagnosed many typical coronavirus pneumonias and many suspected symptomatics. «(…) Therefore, and considering that I must already have a high viral load, for the safety of myself and my patients, I go into preventive self-quarantine. I will restart on June 2. The clinic will remain closed, I will provide free consultations, “he announced.

Thank you all for your love and solidarity with my dad, Dr. Adán Alonso.

You are already getting the medicine you need.

Thanks to everyone who helped us.

It was not just about money, medicines are scarce.

Please take care of yourself and your families. – Magda Alonso (@DraMagdaAlonso) June 11, 2020

However, 10 days later his health worsened so his daughter decided to admit him to a hospital. “He has the diagnosis by clinic and all the laboratory tests and radiography coincide with Covid-19,” said her Magda at the time. The doctor treated several patients from Chinandega and León, the former being one of the places with the most Covid-19 infections.

Adán Augusto Alonso had a 40-year career and was recognized for being a teacher for generations and for his commitment to his patients.