Confidence pours through every pore. So they are Los Angeles Clippers in these moments of confinement, licking his lips at the possibility of having started to build a project with great eyes and valuing everything that has been done this season. Doc Rivers he has spared no praise for his boys and he issues a notice to all the NBA about the potential of your team, paying special attention to what you can do Kawhi Leonard if competition resumes, after having had time to rest and physically fit.

“It’s a shame the league stopped because we were in a position that I loved. We were becoming the best version of this team, the boys were beginning to understand each other perfectly, there was a rhythm. Paul and Kawhi They led the team without undue effort and made everything flow. I really thought we were going to have an incredible winning streak that would take us to the playoffs at the best time. I feel this is a great team and we will come back with strength, we can beat anyone, “said the famed Los Angeles coach.

Questioned about the way it will return Kawhi Leonard after this period of inactivity, the coach is positive. “I can assure you that he is working a lot. At the start of the season he arrived very tired, without having been able to do a preseason and with physical discomfort. Now that he is able to rest and train, imagine how he can return. The team is ready and willing to play in any context in order to win the ring, “said Rivers, who explained how his physical trainers designed a specific program for the players and gave them balls so they could throw at home, if they had hoops.

“The lack of rhythm is not going to be an excuse. I can assure you that my team will be in a position to fight for the maximum and if the playoffs are played, they can be the best in history since the players will arrive very rested” Doc Rivers noted. It is curious to see how the coaches of the NBA they take advantage of these weeks to motivate their players and keep the competitive flame burning. Los Angeles Clippers They issue a notice to boaters with these words.

