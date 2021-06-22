Doc Rivers’ plan to make Ben Simmons a better player

Ben simmons had between eyebrows to go with Australia Olympic Games Tokyo 2021, but its unfortunate end of the season can destroy that aspiration since since Philadelphia 76ers They believe he needs to work hard over the summer on various facets of the offensive game. This is how he expressed it Doc Rivers on ESPN. “We have the right way to work with Ben. It will not be easy at all, because we are going to address various aspects of his game, not just the pitch, but I know he is committed and can do it,” said the coach.