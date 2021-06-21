Doc Rivers and his disastrous record in seventh playoff games

There is no doubt that Doc Rivers He is one of the best coaches in the history of the NBA, but his cache only goes down every time he has to face a seventh game in the playoffs. To the continuous failures with the Clippers in recent seasons, there is now a very painful one with Philadelphia 76ers, which makes him the coach who has lost the most seventh games in NBA history, with a total of 9.

Doc Rivers has lost nine Game 7s in his career, the most in NBA history. (Submitted by @MikoPalero) – StatMuse (@statmuse) June 21, 2021