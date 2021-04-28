Dobovec, first obstacle for Barça in the Final Eight

04/28/2021 at 6:31 AM CEST

A little over six months ago, Barça raised their third Champions League at the Palau in a Final Four postponed in its day by the Covid that ended up being played at the Palau and now aspires to a unique milestone: win two titles in a natural season.

In the first Eight Final in history, the current champion will face Dobovec this Wednesday Slovenian at 8:00 p.m. in the quarter-finals (Esport3 and Vamos) in a day that will open at 3 pm for the same part of the table the Portuguese Benfica and the Kazakh Kairat.

On Thursday it will be the turn of the current champion of the Spanish League, a Movistar Inter which will be measured at three in the afternoon at the Russian Gazprom-Ugra.

Five hours later, Sporting de Portugal will play against the Russian Communist Party of the ex-Azulgranas Lin and Raúl Gómez, although without the injured Rómulo in this event that will finally be played in the imposing Kresimir Cosic of Zadar and not in Zagreb as originally announced.

Croatian threesome

Dobovec comes from defeating Bronx Skofije on April 16 in a Slovenian League that dominates at will with scandalous figures. Barça’s rival has won their 19 games with 146 goals for and seven against.

The champion of Slovenia has several references of the thriving Slovenian team such as Kristjan Cujec (25 league goals), a Ziga Ceh with a past at Imola (19) or Teo Turk (19).

Esquerdinha and Aicardo, in Zadar before the eyes of Ferrao

| FCB

However, its big stars are Croatians. With 28 goals, Luka Peric (ex Napoli) shares the ‘Pichichi league with John Lennon, one of the Barça ‘executioners’ in 2019 with Kairat; This shortlist is completed by Vedran Matosevic (ex Luparese and Pesaro) with 27 ‘goals’ in his league and Tihomir Novak (13), Wilde’s former teammate in Prague.

Barça favoritism

Barça faces the appointment as number 1 in the UEFA ranking, while Dobovec is the worst classified of the eight quarter-finalists.

In his last two rounds of the Final Four, the Slovenians fell in 2018 to Movistar Inter (5-1) and in the last edition against the Communist party (2-5) with a goal from Lin.

Barça and seven other teams will play the title in Zadar

| UEFA

Finally, the Barcelona team has agreed to this Final to Eight after beating the weak Prishtina Kosovar in the round of 32 by 9-2 on the day of the serious injury of Sergio Lozano and 2-1 in a tough round of 16 match against Ricardinho’s Parisian ACCS, Carlos Ortiz and Jesús Velasco.

As for the Balkans, they worked very hard victory in the round of 32 at the Maltese fiefdom of Luxor St. Andrews by 2-3 with a goal from Novak in the last minute and more of the same in the second round on the track of the Kazakh Aktobe by 1-2 with goals from Matosevic and Duscak in the second half.