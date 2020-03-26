A couple of months ago Nintendo published the crazy cooperative title The Stretchers on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Well, following a premise that is just as crazy and that seems just as fun or more, today’s Nintendo Direct Mini has announced Good Job!, a puzzle game to climb to the top of our company doing whatever it takes to correctly perform our functions, and that is now available in the Nintendo Switch eShop!

Crazy work office

In Good Job !, to become the president of our papuchon’s company we will have to go up floor by floor, promotions are literal and in more ways than one, while we solve the problems of each department, but, remember, our old man He is the boss, and he pays the bills, so we don’t have to be kicked out, just to fulfill what we have been asked to do, no matter how we get it. We can move the office furniture carefully with the push of a button, or create a slingshot with the electricity cables to launch the projector into the meeting room. Each floor has its own puzzles and tools to solve them, the limits are in the silly things that go through our heads.

Of course, you will have to keep an eye on the risk assessment, since We will obtain a score according to the furniture we have broken, the price of it and the time it took us to carry out our work.. Luckily, or unfortunately, depending on how you look at it, we can have our own fellow, digooo, coworker, who will lend us a hand by giving him a Joy-Con so that you can lend us a hand with all the goodwill that you are capable of offering us.

What do you think of the new Nintendo proposal developed by Paladin Studios? As we have said, Good Job! It is now available in the Nintendo Switch eShop, and you can get it for € 19.99 and having 420 MB available to store the program. See you!

