If teaching your kids how to eat their fruits and vegetables has been a bit more complicated than you expected, some of these tips from nutrition experts at Johns Hopkins University may be helpful.

April 11, 20202: 36 p.m.

Hide the vegetables: This method is the most effective and recommended for first-time parents. To do this, chop the vegetables into tiny pieces and add them to your meals, your children will not notice the difference.

Train your children: your little one’s palate is a blank canvas, and our duty as parents is to set an example, therefore it is unlikely that your child will be encouraged to eat fruits and vegetables, or just try new flavors if he does not watch his parents do it .

Do not insist: Pressuring the little ones around the house to eat fruits and vegetables can create resistance and even phobia, for this reason culinary education will take time and patience is the key.

The little helper: Simple but effective, ask your child to help you cook, try to prepare a vegetable or fruit salad and let him help as much as you can, as a result you will see him eat happily without saying a word.

Drinks: Fruit smoothies are an excellent option, try the fruits that the little one enjoys and gradually add flavors until you get your child to enjoy a large assortment of fruits and vegetables.

