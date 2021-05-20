Do you work 55 hours a week? You can suffer a vascular accident

People who work more than 55 hours a week have a higher risk of developing heart disease and a vascular accident than people who work normal hours, that is, between 35 and 40 hours a week, according to an analysis carried out in 183 countries.

According to the results, it is estimated that in 2016, 488 million people or 8.9% of the world’s population were exposed to working more than 55 hours a week (more than 11 hours a day from Monday to Friday).

Cardiovascular accident and heavy workload

These long hours of work are attributed 745,194 deaths and 23.3 million years of life adjusted for disability by ischemic heart disease Y stroke.

Faced with the normalization of long working hours, the WHO and ILO recommend the protection and promotion of safety and health at work, since employees require interventions to reduce long and dangerous working hours.

According to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Mexican employee works eight hours more than the average of all member countries.

While the total hours worked per year for a Mexican worker was 2,137 in 2019, in countries like Canada it was 1,670, in Spain it was 1,686 and 1,505 in France, for example.

The arrival of Covid-19

With the arrival of the pandemic, the world has prioritized working from home, which has brought advantages and disadvantages to workers, who combine various activities from home.

For this reason, in January of this year, the modification to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) was published in the Federal Gazette of the Federation, to which Chapter XII Bis was added.

With these modifications to the Law, it is established that the contract must establish the working conditions that have to do with the working day, the right to disconnect, the obligation of companies to pay for the Internet, computer equipment and furniture, among other elements.

In 2019, countries renewed their commitment to guarantee maximum working time limits in the Centennial Declaration on the Future of Work.

The Hours of Work (Industry) Convention establishes that the working hours of workers must not exceed 8 hours a day and 48 hours a week (with some exceptions).

According to the published article, working long hours can increase mortality and morbidity from ischemic heart disease and stroke through psychosocial stress.

Thus, there are two main causal pathways: the first, occurs through biological responses to psychosocial stress, the release of excess hormones due to working long hours can trigger functional dysregulations in the cardiovascular system and structural injuries.

The second is through behavioral responses to stress that are established cardiovascular risk factors, including tobacco use, harmful use of alcohol, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and resulting impaired sleep.

Towards better planning

Against this background, the authors of the article point out that countries, together with relevant international and regional organizations, as well as social partners, would benefit from accurate estimates of the exposure to long working hours and attributable morbidity.

The data is then used to design, develop, plan, calculate costs, apply and evaluate legislation, regulations, policies, programs and interventions to mitigate this scenario.