Did you know that 1 in 3 people in the world wear glasses? This does not count those who need it, since this number is increasing and the causes may be related to excessive exposure to mobile devices or other screens.

May 05, 2020

Having said that, if you are wearing glasses you may be happy to know that you are not alone, however this time we will not talk about trivialities, instead we will deal with what is important, which is nothing more than learning the correct way to clean, repair, and take care of your glasses, for this we have compiled 5 tricks that will not fail you to make your glasses always look like new.

Clean with microfiber cloth

Trick 1 – One or both pins loose: to restore the firmness to the temple of the lenses you will only need transparent nail polish, apply on the screw and wait a few minutes for it to dry, and ready they will resist again like the first day.

Trick 2 – Arrange the glasses to suit you: Pour hot water into a container and immerse the lenses for 20 minutes, then take them out and you will see that you can adjust them by pressing gently on the ends until they are custom made.

Trick 3 – Perfect cleaning: Mix liquid soap with water in a container and immerse the lenses emphasizing the crystals, then clean them with the appropriate cloth, which usually comes with the lenses, it is an ideal microfiber fabric for deep cleaning.

Trick 4 – Eliminate scratches: go to the bathroom and take the toothpaste, extract a little and spread it on the crystals, wait a few minutes and then remove it with a soft cloth and finish by cleaning them with a little water.

Trick 5 – Foggy Lenses: To solve this problem, take the shaving cream and apply it to the crystals, carefully spreading it on both sides, then you will only have to remove it using a cloth and that’s it.

