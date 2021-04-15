Do you want your royal title back? Meghan Markle is willing to forgive the Royal Family



Meghan Markle.

Photo: Tim Rooke – Pool / Getty Images

According to reports from Daily Mail, Meghan markle she’s ready to move on and forgive the Royal Family after accusations of racism that she and him prince harry threw at them during their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey last month.

This was reported by a source close to Meghan to the British media:

“Meghan said it is during these times that the family must come together, put aside their differences and come together as one. She is willing to forgive and move on“He quoted the Daily Mail.

Her change of mind comes after the death of Prince Philip and now that Harry is back in England for the funeral, it has even been said that Meghan sees this as an opportunity for her husband to privately try to heal his breakup with. Prince William and his father, Prince Charles.

Definitely, they are statements that can be interpreted in many ways, since they call into question Markle’s intentions after all the controversy it generated or really just want to resume a relationship.

The truth is, Harry’s return will be a turning point for a divided Royal Family for two reasons: first, it is the first time the prince has returned to Buckingham Palace since he and his wife resigned their royal duties last year and In addition, the royals are still trying to heal the wounds caused by the statements made by the couple.

Keep reading: It’s official! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodríguez confirm their separation