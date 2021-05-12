Do you want to work at Netflix? These are the requirements | Unsplash

Recently the news broke that the famous platform Netflix has opened vacancies to work with them and if this interests you, this time we will let you know all the requirements they request.

Everything seems to indicate that Netflix, the most famous streaming platform today, has opened vacancies for job focused on the Latin American public, so we present this and other employment options.

As you could remember, Netflix seeks to consolidate its presence in Mexico, it is for that reason that it is in search of new talents, however, and of course the best of all is that this is not the only international company that is hiring in this moments, since Disney He also currently has job offers.

In order to work at Netflix, you must enter the employment section of its official website https://jobs.netflix.com/.

It should be noted that the work focused on the Latin American sector is looking for marketers for the position of marketing strategy, with a command of the English language and the ability to lead teams.

In addition, the position can also be found directly on the Google Jobs page, which specifies that the position will work in the Mexico City offices.

While in the case of Disney, the American company published a vacancy for a media planner with at least two years of experience in that field.

Here, it is worth mentioning and it is very important that the candidate should have experience in digital media strategies.

On the other hand, the Government of the country makes the Employment Portal available to interested parties, which is periodically updated with certified job offers for all types of jobs, both high and low rank.

In addition, as if that were not enough, they also update the job offers of public works projects, this is the case of the Mayan Train job bank.

It is worth mentioning that a new agreement will allow the films of ‘Spider-Man’ and other Marvel feature films produced by Sony to be available on Disney Plus from the year 2022.

Everything seems to indicate that Sony and Disney signed a millionaire contract to bring films like Spider-Man: A new universe 2 and other Marvel properties to Disney Plus, it should be noted that the agreement comes a few weeks after closing an exclusivity with Netflix for five years .

And is that according to Variety, the contract covers until 2026 and covers all Disney platforms, including Hulu, ABC, FX Networks, National Geographic and Freeform.

Because Netflix signed an exclusive contract, it will be the first to receive the films nine months after their theatrical release.

This is how the Disney company is anticipating the cable companies, since with this contract the projection in the windows after Netflix is ​​ensured.

In addition to Spider-Man, Disney will have access to other Sony properties such as Jumanji, Hotel Transylvania and Uncharted, starring Tom Holland.

In fact, Chuck Saftler, head of business operations and acquisitions for Disney, commented that the agreement guarantees the Disney Media team “enormous flexibility and breadth of programming possibilities” to take advantage of Sony Pictures action and family films.

This is a victory for fans, who will benefit from the ability to access the best content from two of Hollywood’s most prolific studios on a multitude of platforms and viewing experiences. “

However, specific details about the content coming to Disney Plus are scant, but we do know that Spider-Man: A New Universe 2 and any Marvel property will be on the streaming video service.