Do you want to verify your Twitter account? The social network brings back the application process it stopped in 2017

After being paused in 2017, Twitter has decided to resume the process of requesting account verifications. In the coming weeks, people who believe they have a profile worthy of said badge, will be able to proactively request Twitter to study their case and, if they meet the requirements, obtain the aforementioned verification.

“The blue badge is one of the ways we help people distinguish the authenticity of accounts of great public interest. With this we give people on Twitter more context about who they are having conversations with and can determine if they are trustworthy, which, according to our studies, leads to healthier and more informed conversations, ”the company explained.

“With today’s application, we are also introducing new guidelines for verified accounts on Twitter. These verification guidelines are intended to foster healthy conversations for the betterment of the overall Twitter community. And they follow the philosophy of leading by example, Tweet to others how they want to be Tweeted, and serve the public conversation authentically, respectfully, and with consideration. As always, all accounts, including verified accounts, must follow the Twitter Rules. And, as we previously shared, verified accounts that repeatedly violate the Twitter Rules are exposed to having the blue badge removed, ”he continued.

How the new Twitter account verification process works

To earn the verification badge, users must meet two main conditions. The first one is have a profile with all the complete information– A username, a picture, and a confirmed email address or phone number. The account must also have been active in recent months and have respected the internal rules of behavior of the social network.

The other requirement to meet is belong to one of the following categories of interest and, in turn, meet the eligibility criteria defined by Twitter for each group:

GovernmentCompanies, brands and organizationsNews companies and journalistsEntertainmentSports and gamingActivists, organizers and other influencers

If a person considers that they meet the requirements, You can request verification by going into your account settings. Once the application is sent, the company will send the applicant a resolution via email. If the decision is favorable, the badge will appear automatically. Users may request the verification of their account as many times as they deem necessary. Of course: they can only do it once every 30 days.

In the next few months, Twitter plans to increase the number of eligible groups. Among those named by the company are scientists, academics and religious leaders. The company also plans to announce news related to automated accounts – specifying that they are bots – and commemorative accounts – those that result after the death of someone.

In the coming months, Twitter will also implement a new “About me” tab where users can find relevant information about anyone else. Among the data that will be included in said tab are the pronouns they want people to refer to him or her with, something that Instagram has also recently implemented.

