If there is a clear example that exercise is a deadly weapon, that is the Colombian singer Greeicy Rendón. Imitate her exercises to tone her arms from home and the results will surprise you!

May 11, 20201: 21 p.m.

Greeicy Rendón He has not stopped for a minute with his exercise routine, even being at home and not going to the gym. Undoubtedly, the results are visible, just like those of your partner, Mike Bahia.

The arms are possibly one of the parts of the body that most betrays the passing of the years, but now you can wear toned and beautiful arms like the singer’s in just weeks. Just do these exercises!

The first is dumbbell triceps extension: squat position, with the feet slightly apart and slightly bent knees (it can also be done from a sitting position, as in the case of Greeicy Rendón), we bring the arms behind the head holding one of the dumbbells. We fully stretch our arms up and shrink again. We repeat the movement 10-12 times in 3 different series.

Exercises to tone the arms.

Then, lateral shoulder lift: Standing, with your hands at your sides, and your legs slightly flexed, take a 2-kilo dumbbell on each one. From this starting position, with your arms almost stretched throughout the entire journey, raise the dumbbells laterally until your elbows are at shoulder height. Then it goes down in a controlled way. Do 3 sets of 10-12 reps.

In the case of ‘Curl’ of biceps in unison: Standing, with your feet slightly apart and your knees slightly bent, grasp a 2kg dumbbell with each hand and flex your elbows by lifting the weight, then lower it in a controlled manner. Do 3 sets of 10-12 reps. At Alternate ‘curl’ of biceps, As in the previous exercise, standing with your feet slightly apart and your knees slightly bent, grab two dumbbells and flex one elbow, lifting the weight, then lower it in a controlled manner and repeat the operation with the other arm. Do 3 sets of 10-12 reps.

So tone your arms and you will have results in weeks.

To work triceps: Standing with your feet slightly apart and your knees slightly bent, hold the dumbbells with your arms raised at shoulder height. Your head should be straight and facing forward. From this position, fully extend your arms by pushing the dumbbells toward the ceiling. Slowly lower your elbows to the starting position. Do 3 sets of 10-12 reps.

By last, alternate frontal shoulder elevations: With the arms extended vertically and the palms of the hand facing our body, we hold a dumbbell in each hand. From this position, with the arms down, we make alternate elevations until the arm is parallel to the ground. Do 3 sets of 10-12 reps.

