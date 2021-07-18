Do you want to stop time? With Rolls Royce you can, although it will not be cheap

“Tempus fugit”. Many may not know what this Latin expression means, but as the years go by, we remember it more. It basically comes to say that “time flies” and that what you don’t do today you can’t do tomorrow. This maxim has haunted humanity since time immemorial and, although it has no solution, we look for an excuse to belittle its influence. And there are car brands that collaborate to this.

No, don’t think they offer something like a «Pack to turn back time». This was tried by DeLorean with the DMC and limited himself to cinema. We mean that there are car manufacturers, such as Rolls Royce They want you to forget about time and everything that surrounds it inside their cars. For this, months ago he presented a very special series. Is named Tempus and developed it on the Phantom. Now, show the first examples of this work …

The Rolls Royce Tempus collection wants us to forget the passage of time … with extras and money

Firstly, Rolls Royce wanted to remind us of the inspiration behind the Tempus version. It’s about time, deep space, and a theoretical physicist that changed the way we see the universe. But be careful, it is not limited to the clock and the movement of its handles. We have the proof in that two of the twenty units to be manufactured have been created to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Glenn and Gigi Moss, a couple from Riverside California.

The Mrs. Moss’s Rolls Royce Dawn Black It features a Crystal over Bright Red exterior finish. The spirit of ecstasy that adorns the bonnet is made of high-gloss black carbon fiber. This finish, extends along the edge of the front grille, the boot lid trim, the exhaust pipes and the air intake trim. Furthermore, the rims are created using 22 layers of folded carbon fiber.

Now we will know the Rolls Royce by Mr. Moss. The exterior of the Phantom Tempus is dressed in a brilliant Crystal shade over Arctic White. By way of contrast, it has a black livery that surrounds the entire body and ends in the front grille. Inside, there is also no lack of unique details. To mention, we have the white leather covering the seats, the “starry” ceiling or the illuminated running board that they have made by hand at Goodwood.

These two units are an example of what the Rolls Royce specialty preparations division. The rest of us do not know them and perhaps we do not know them, but what remains without doubt is the luxury they can give off. His next project is the super limited Boat Tail, a model made to dream …

