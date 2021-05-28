Do you want to start the summer on the right foot? Well, here are the best offers of the month in What car do I buy?

Summer is coming and your body and your garage know it. And there is no better way to say goodbye to spring than with a new car, especially after these last two years that the pandemic has left us courtesy of COVID-19. So with more reasons you deserve a car whim, reason why today we bring you the best offers of the month in What car do I buy? for your and your pocket’s delight, of course.

If you are tired of so many SUVs and you need a practical car but at the same time capable of giving you the best sensations at the wheel, the Alfa Romeo Giulia is your car. The Italian saloon not long ago underwent a restyling improving its design and equipment, thus becoming a rounder product if possible. To this succulent pairing we must add the 2.2 diesel 160 hp engine and standard elements such as two-zone automatic climate control, button start, UConnect sound system with 8.8-inch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, bi-xenon headlights, rain sensor and alloy wheels, among others.

And now you can afford a disbursement of 32,602 euros, or what is the same, a saving of 12,698 euros compared to the initial price.

The Dacia Sandero has always stood out for being one of the cars with the best value for money, and in its last generation it was not going to be less. It seems difficult to lower the already interesting price of the Romanian compact, but the truth is that it is possible to get one for 8,330 euros and thus experience a saving of 2,554 euros. The engine associated with this promotion is the 1.0 SCe of 65 CV, a propeller that is combined with the Access finish, not too generous but enough to cover our basic needs.

The SEAT Ateca has earned itself to be considered one of the best compact SUVs on the market, to which we must also add a very attractive quality-price ratio. But what if we told you that it can be improved even more? Well, the truth is that it is possible thanks to the saving of 5,860 euros that is responsible for leaving the final invoice at 18,990 euros. Of course, this price is associated with the Ateca equipped with the 1.0 TSI 115 hp engine and the Reference GO finish, which includes such interesting elements as Full LED headlights, speed control, electric pack, ABS, EBD, stability control, air conditioning, integrated sound system with touch screen and alloy wheels.